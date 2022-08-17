Watch Now
Forecast: Higher coverage of rain today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:33 AM, Aug 17, 2022
Rain chances go up through the day then taper off after sunset. Higher coverage of rain with more heavy rain and storms is likely today than yesterday. We will still make it to highs in the mid 80s along the beaches to low 90s inland.

