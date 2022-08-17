Rain chances go up through the day then taper off after sunset. Higher coverage of rain with more heavy rain and storms is likely today than yesterday. We will still make it to highs in the mid 80s along the beaches to low 90s inland.
Forecast: Higher coverage of rain today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:33 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 04:33:36-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.