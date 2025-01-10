Forecast: Here comes the clouds

TAMPA — Good evening Tampa Bay! It's a mild Friday evening with mostly cloudy skies. Temps in the low 60s overnight with a few showers. Rain and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible overnight and into early Saturday morning. Temps are going to fall throughout the day. So when you go outside and it's 65 at 9 AM... just know it will only get cooler later on. Rain chances end by noon and clouds will break up. Cold air returns for early Sunday in the 40s. The rest of the day is dry before our next cold front moves through. Showers will continue on Monday. Highs will drop again to well below normal levels.

I hope you have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

