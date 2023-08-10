Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A heat advisory is back today from 11 am to 7 pm for heat index values that may exceed 110F at times. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s. There will be a 30-40% chance of pop-up rain in the afternoon with most of the showers/storms developing east of the coast.
Forecast: Heat continues for back to school
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 10, 2023
