Forecast: Heat advisory returns today

Partly sunny and hot. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s. With the high humidity, the feels-like temperature will approach 112 degrees at times. A heat advisory will be up from noon until 7 pm this evening. Expect this hot weather to last the rest of the week. Pop-up rain is possible this afternoon with a rain chance of around 40%.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 04:42:24-04
