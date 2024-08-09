A heat advisory is in effect today from 10 am to 6 pm. High temperatures in the low 90s combined with very high humidity will make it feel like it's 110F at times. There will be a chance for some showers along the coast in the morning with a few more east of the beaches this afternoon. Coverage however looks low at around 30%.
Forecast: Heat advisories return today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
