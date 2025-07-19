Forecast: Heat Advisories continue

TAMPA — Good Sunday evening everyone! It is very hot outside with temps in the 90s feeling like near 107+, with mostly dry skies. Overnight the temps fall into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow the heat continues and cranks up again. Heat advisories will be in place on Sunday as well. The heat index will have it feel up to 110, while the actual temps range between 90-97. Next week the pattern flips with higher rain pops in to 40-60% range each day. Highs hang in the low 90s.

I hope you all enjoy the rest of your weekend.