Forecast: Happy Cooler New Year!

Cooler weather arrives with the New Year and it's sticking around!

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the 60s north of I-4 and the 70s to the south. Some patchy fog is possible early south of the Bay. This will all clear by midday as drier and cooler weather heads south.

Look for chilly January weather for the end of the week with mornings in the 40s and highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is also looking cool, sunny and dry with highs in the 60s both weekend days.

Happy New Year!