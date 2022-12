Winds pick up and gust to 20-30 mph this afternoon causing temps to fall through the 50s today. Temps will fall below freezing across much of the area overnight tonight and tomorrow night. Make sure to protect your plants and pets! Lows will be between 22-33 degrees. Wind chills will be between 15-25 degrees Saturday morning.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day temps will be in the 40s in the afternoons.