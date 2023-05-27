Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Great weather continues Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Another gorgeous day Sunday
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 19:00:49-04

Expect another mostly sunny day Sunday with highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Memorial Day, we'll see highs back up to around 90 with a pop up shower or storm possible. Widespread rain chances hold off until mid week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo