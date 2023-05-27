Expect another mostly sunny day Sunday with highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Memorial Day, we'll see highs back up to around 90 with a pop up shower or storm possible. Widespread rain chances hold off until mid week.
Forecast: Great weather continues Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 19:00:49-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.