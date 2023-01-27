We'll start chilly again Saturday morning but by the afternoon, we'll see highs back into the low 70s. We'll also see an increase in clouds for Gasparilla, but we're not expecting any rain concerns other than a sprinkle or two.
Forecast: Gasparilla weekend forecast looks good
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jan 27, 2023
