Mostly sunny, hot and humid early today. We'll see temperatures climb into the 90s by midday. A few sct'd showers/storms will develop this afternoon with lower coverage compared to Thursday. We'll see rain chances at around 40% for the afternoon.
Forecast: Fewer storms today, lots of heat
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:35 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 04:35:29-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.