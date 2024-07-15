Clear and cooler to start today with temperatures in the 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning with temperatures warming to around 90 by midday. Sct'd clouds and eventually a few sct'd storms are likely this afternoon with coverage at around 40-60%, which is lower than it was on Sunday.
Forecast: Fewer storms today, hot and humid
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 15, 2024
