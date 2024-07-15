Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Fewer storms today, hot and humid

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Clear and cooler to start today with temperatures in the 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning with temperatures warming to around 90 by midday. Sct'd clouds and eventually a few sct'd storms are likely this afternoon with coverage at around 40-60%, which is lower than it was on Sunday.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 15, 2024

Clear and cooler to start today with temperatures in the 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning with temperatures warming to around 90 by midday. Sct'd clouds and eventually a few sct'd storms are likely this afternoon with coverage at around 40-60%, which is lower than it was on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo