Forecast: Few PM Showers Possible

Posted at 4:40 AM, Dec 14, 2021
Low clouds early, then partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A couple of afternoon showers are possible late in the day. We'll continue to see warm temps and a chance of afternoon showers each day into the weekend. Rain chances will range between 10-20% each afternoon. The showers will be very small and quick-moving.

