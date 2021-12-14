Forecast: Few PM Showers Possible

Low clouds early, then partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A couple of afternoon showers are possible late in the day. We'll continue to see warm temps and a chance of afternoon showers each day into the weekend. Rain chances will range between 10-20% each afternoon. The showers will be very small and quick-moving.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 04:40:11-05
