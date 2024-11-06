Forecast: Feeling more tropical

Tropical air is back and it'll stick around for a few days.

Southeast winds have steadily increased the humidity across central Florida over the next 24 hours. That's resulted in warm overnight temps in the 70s. We'll see lots of clouds as we go through the day and a few sct'd showers in this warm, tropical setup. Rain chances today are around 40%. Highs will reach the upper 80s in the warmest places.

With the track of Rafael now moving farther west, away from Florida, the impacts on our area from the storm will be minimal. We'll see breezy, warm and humid conditions with a few showers but the heaviest rain will stay out in the Gulf along with the strongest winds.

We'll continue to see temperatures stay above where they should be for November right through the weekend with no major cold fronts in sight through at least the beginning of next week. The only chance of rain will see is by way of some occasional showers that will be brought in from the Atlantic on east or southeast winds.