Forecast: Early morning fog, air quality alerts, and dry skies for 2025

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay and Happy New Year! We are starting of 2025 with fog again across the region. A dense fog advisory covers everyone south of Citrus County until 10 AM with most of the fog dissipating before 8 AM. Those in Hillsborough County are also under an air quality alert till midnight tonight. All of the fireworks displays left smoke in our lower atmosphere. Therefore, if you have respiratory issues or fall into sensitive categories, I'd limit time outside. The general public won't be affected. The rest of the day features out cold front pushing through. Temps park themselves in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows fall back into the 40s and high pressure remains in control giving us lots of sunshine until over the weekend. Northerly flow will highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Saturday is likely the coldest day of the week as temps remain well below normal. Next week could feature a better chance of rain, but still low for now.

I hope you all have a great day and a Happy New Year!

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

Follow me on FB/IG/TikTok/BlueSky/Threads/X:

Meteorologist Ally Blake or @allyblakewx