Forecast: Dry start with PM showers likely

Posted at 5:22 AM, Nov 14, 2023
Cloudy skies to start today with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see dry weather around through around midday. During the afternoon a few sct'd showers will begin to move in from the east. These will continue into the evening. Shower chances will last through midday Wednesday with a more significant rain chance likely Wednesday PM into Thursday morning before clearing out Thursday afternoon into Friday.

