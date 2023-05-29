Memorial Day will start cooler, dry and mostly clear. A few sct'd clouds will move in from the west during the day. These clouds will not produce any rain and will simply act to filter the sun from time to time. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s today.
Forecast: Dry and partly sunny Memorial Day
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:28 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 04:28:26-04
