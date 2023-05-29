Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Dry and partly sunny Memorial Day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Memorial Day will start cooler, dry and mostly clear. A few sct'd clouds will move in from the west during the day. These clouds will not produce any rain and will simply act to filter the sun from time to time. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s today.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:28 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 04:28:26-04

Memorial Day will start cooler, dry and mostly clear. A few sct'd clouds will move in from the west during the day. These clouds will not produce any rain and will simply act to filter the sun from time to time. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s today.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo