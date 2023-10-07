Forecast: Drier air moves in overnight

Our well advertised cold front moves through overnight allowing for much cooler and drier air to settle in for Sunday and Monday. The coolest temps are forecast Monday morning, with widespread 50s north of I-4, with low to mid 60s for the rest of us. Enjoy! Heat and humidity return by Wednesday along with rain chances.
