Forecast: Dense fog advisories across Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is New Year's Eve and skies are very foggy across the region. Southwest winds have caused fog to form over us and have reduced visibility to less than a mile. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 10:00 AM. The fog could produce a little mist or stray sprinkle early with lows near 70 degrees. Skies eventually dry out and highs rise into the mid to upper 70s. Some fog may develop late overnight, but the majority of us remain dry as our next cold front moves through. Temps at midnight look to be in the low 60s. The rest of the week high pressure takes over and temps fall. Highs stay in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Much cooler air sticks around to start 2025!

