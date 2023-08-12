Sunday will be just as hot as Saturday, and that means record highs are possible. Heat indices will reach 110 - 115°, with a few spots over 115°. A few pop up storms are possible but coverage continues to remain low.
Forecast: Dangerous heat indices continue Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:09 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 19:09:40-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.