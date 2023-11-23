Mostly cloudy skies on this Thanksgiving Day with some breaks of sun. We'll see a dry north breeze all day that will keep temperatures comfortably cool in the 60s to near 70 in some towns. The clouds will be around overnight and into Friday. By Friday a few showers or even a period of rain are possible.
Forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy Thanksgiving
Posted at 7:33 AM, Nov 23, 2023
