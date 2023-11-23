Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy Thanksgiving

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies on this Thanksgiving Day with some breaks of sun. We'll see a dry north breeze all day that will keep temperatures comfortably cool in the 60s to near 70 in some towns. The clouds will be around overnight and into Friday. By Friday a few showers or even a period of rain are possible.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:33 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 07:33:18-05

Mostly cloudy skies on this Thanksgiving Day with some breaks of sun. We'll see a dry north breeze all day that will keep temperatures comfortably cool in the 60s to near 70 in some towns. The clouds will be around overnight and into Friday. By Friday a few showers or even a period of rain are possible.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo