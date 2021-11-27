Mostly sunny skies Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s across the region. Clouds increase overnight into Sunday, with temperatures staying below normal. A few isolated showers are likely Sunday night, but they'll be brief. Overall the weekend is cool and dry.
Forecast: Cool and dry through the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:46 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 07:47:19-05
