Forecast: Colder weather is here!

Colder weather is here and it will stick around through the weekend.

Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s this morning around 8 am. The skies will be sunny, but don't be fooled! There will be a strong north breeze around that will make the morning feel much cooler than you'd think.

Look for beautiful, sunny, blue skies this afternoon. That strong north breeze will stick

around all day keeping highs only in the 60s. The air will continue to get much drier so that by late today you'll be reaching for moisturizer with your sun glasses.

The dry and cool weather will last into the weekend. By the weekend, some of the coldest weather arrives on Saturday morning when most towns will fall into the 40s early in the day. There may even be some upper 30s north of Tampa. Highs this weekend will reach the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Winds should become lighter by the weekend too.

Once we get past Sunday, I expect a steady warming trend through next week. Morning temperatures will warm into the 50s and highs will eventually get into the 70s and even the low 80s by Thanksgiving. No major rainfall is expected through Thanksgiving Day.

Have a great day!