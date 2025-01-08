Forecast: Cold weather alerts again in Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Good Wednesday evening everyone! It is another chilly day in Tampa Bay with highs near the mid to upper 50s before the sunsets. Again, temps fall like a rock with clear skies overnight back into the 40s and 30s. Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches are up for Citrus, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, and Polk Counties where temps could feel below freezing. Northerly flow continues and sunshine prevails, but highs remain near 60 degrees. Friday is where we finally start to thaw out! Sunshine dominates and highs rise to near 70 degrees with a few more clouds. Our next cold front sweeps through Saturday. Widespread light showers and storms are likely throughout with temps stay mild. Highs briefly cool off back into the 60s with sunny skies back into the work week.

I hope you all stay warm!

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

