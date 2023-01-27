Cold start in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. Sunny, cool, and breezy during the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Look for milder temps in the 70s on Saturday with afternoon clouds. Warm and partly sunny on Sunday with highs in the 80s.
Forecast: Cold start, mild and sunny afternoon
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jan 27, 2023
