Forecast: Cold start, mild and sunny afternoon

Cold start in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. Sunny, cool and breezy during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Look for milder temps in the 70s on Saturday with afternoon clouds. Warm and partly sunny on Sunday with highs in the 80s.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jan 27, 2023
