Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a shower as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will reach to near 80 midday before falling back into the 70s after lunch. Look for some of the coolest temperatures of the season overnight.
Forecast: Cold front moves through today with lots of clouds
Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 04:55:42-04
