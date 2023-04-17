Watch Now
Forecast: Cold front moves through today

A few morning showers today as a cold front moves through central Florida. The rain will be over before midday. Drier air along with a strong NW breeze will move in during the afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.
Posted at 4:38 AM, Apr 17, 2023
