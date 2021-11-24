Forecast: Cold, clear start

A cold start in the 40s this morning. We'll continue to see strong winds early but the winds will get lighter by afternoon as temps finally get back up above 70 degrees. Sunny skies will be common throughout the day. The warming trend will continue into Thanksgiving with no rain expected over the next 7 days.
Posted at 4:49 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 04:49:43-05
