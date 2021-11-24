Forecast: Cold, clear start

Watch
A cold start this morning with temps in the 40s. Expect the breeze to still be strong early in the day but winds will get lighter by the afternoon as temps warm back up above 70 degrees.
Posted at 4:49 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 04:49:43-05

A cold start in the 40s this morning. We'll continue to see strong winds early but the winds will get lighter by afternoon as temps finally get back up above 70 degrees. Sunny skies will be common throughout the day. The warming trend will continue into Thanksgiving with no rain expected over the next 7 days.

