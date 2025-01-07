Forecast: Cold air continues overnight

TAMPA — Good Tuesday evening everyone! It is a col day in Tampa Bay with highs struggling in the 50s. Dry skies continue tonight as temps tank like a rock in the 40s and 30s. Frost Advisories are up for inland Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties, where lows could get near 33 degrees. A Freeze Warning is up also for inland Citrus county as lows could fall in the upper 20s! The majority of us see sunshine that tries to get up to near 60. A very similar day on Thursday as well. Friday will shift the winds out of the south, this will raise temps back near 70 degrees with a few more clouds. Saturday features our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Highs hang in the upper 60s. The rest of the weekend looks dry and milder. lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s. This pattern will continue into next week as well.

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

