A few showers are possible this morning along the coast. Skies will be partly sunny much of the day and temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s/ Evening storms return with the timing similar or a little later compared to the last couple of days. Coverage looks to be back around 60% near the coast.
Forecast: Coastal am showers, evening storms return
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jul 25, 2024
