Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers through the first half of the day on Tuesday. The day starts with temps in the upper 60s to the north to mid 70s at the beaches and south of I-4. Through the day, highs only reach the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The much cooler air behind the front will arrive by Wednesday morning providing lows in the 40s to the north and mid to upper 50s around Tampa Bay and the beaches. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.