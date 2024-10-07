Forecast: Cloudy today with periods of showers

Good weather today for Hurricane Milton Preps.

We'll see cloudy skies today and breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see the chance for some sct'd showers but overall the day won't be all that bad.

Tuesday also looks pretty good with highs in the 80s and a 40% chance of some sct'd showers. It may be breezy at times but it will still be a good day for preparation and travel.

Even Wednesday morning looks ok but conditions will go down-hill Wed PM and the storm will move through Wed evening. The whole storm is done by Thursday morning, on this current forecast track.

The weekend looks nice, less humid and drier with our first long stretch of overnight lows in the 60s.