Mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of showers from the morning through the afternoon. Later this evening and overnight is when we'll see the highest chances for rain and storms. These will be around through the first half of Thursday with slow clearing late on Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday and for the weekend.
Forecast: Cloudy skies with showers likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:22 AM, Nov 15, 2023
