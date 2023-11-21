Forecast: Clouds at times, warm temps

Partly cloudy skies early with some areas of patchy fog. A mix of clouds and sunshine during the day with highs in the low to mid-80s. At many times there will be more clouds than sun. Showers are likely during the first half of Wednesday with highs Wednesday in the upper 70s. Thanksgiving Day looks partly to mostly cloudy with cooler temps in the low 70s.
Posted at 4:48 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 05:16:11-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.