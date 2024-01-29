Forecast: Chilly weather is back!

Mostly sunny and chilly today. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s will feel cooler at times thanks to a northwest breeze. That breeze will stick around all day keeping temperatures very cool. Most towns will stay in the 50s all day with a few only briefly reaching the low 60s this afternoon for an hour or two.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jan 29, 2024
