Forecast: Chilly weather continues

Chilly weather continues today.

Grab a jacket as you head out the door this morning! Our temperatures are 10-15 degrees cooler this morning compared to yesterday morning. There is a little bit of wind but thankfully it's not as strong as it was yesterday afternoon.

After starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, sunny skies will try to warm us up this afternoon. Fighting the heating of the sun will be a returning NW breeze. That should limit how warm most of us get. I expect most towns to stay in the 60s today with a couple of locations south of I-4 potentially briefly getting up to near 70 degrees. Winds will be steady out of the NW at 10-15.

We'll see the coldest night of this cold spell tonight. Most places on Saturday morning will start in the 40s, even around Tampa. The one exception will be right at the coast where warm water temperatures will likely keep beach towns in the 50s. Saturday afternoon looks sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday's morning temperatures return to the 40s but there will be a little bit more warming Sunday afternoon as we finally start to crawl out of this cold and into some more typical weather. Highs on Sunday will reach the low 70s.

After Sunday it's all UP when it comes to the temps. We'll still see some upper 40s early Monday but highs will return to the mid-70s on Monday afternoon and the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day. No rain is expected across central Florida through next week with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend!