Expect a chilly start Monday with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s north, mid 40s south. We'll have a quick warm up back into the low 70s by the afternoon. By Christmas Eve, we'll see some of the coldest air so far this season with temps struggling to get to 50 for highs, and lows in the 30s!
Forecast: Chilly temperatures Monday morning
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:21 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 19:21:53-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.