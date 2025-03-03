Forecast: Beautiful weather continues today

Warm and sunny today!

Temperatures will start chilly this morning with widespread 40s and a few 50s near the coast. There will be a noticeable breeze that will make it feel cooler at times. Winds will become lighter through the day, however, with sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper-70s by this afternoon.

Tuesday will likely begin 10 degrees warmer with morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. That's because the wind will start to come more out of the east and eventually the southeast by Tuesday afternoon. This will start to bring in not just warmer, but also more humid, air into the area on Tuesday afternoon. By the evening, a shower or two is also possible east of the coast.

Wednesday looks to be an active day with a strong cold front moving through the region. The morning looks mild and dry with temperatures in the 60s. By late morning showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to move into the Nature Coast and then continue to spread east and south through midday and the early afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain are possible as are a couple of stronger storms. Right now the severe weather threat looks to be low.

The front will clear all the rain out by late Wednesday afternoon and strong winds will begin to push MUCH colder and drier and into the area for Thursday. Highs on Thursday will likely only reach the 60s.

We'll warm back up into the 70s to end the week and start the weekend. Another area of low pressure may bring rain to the area on Sunday.

Have a good Monday!