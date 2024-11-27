Forecast: Beautiful Thanksgiving Forecast

Warm & sunny for Thanksgiving

Patchy fog will again return early on Thanksgiving morning. Visibility from the Bay north may drop below 1/4 mile at times. If you have travel plans early on Thanksgiving Day, please allow extra time to reach your destination. Just like on Wednesday, most of the fog should lift and clear by mid-morning. Early morning temperatures on Thanksgiving day will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Once the fog clears, we'll see highs in the low 80s west of I-75 and the mid-80s in the interior. Fog will be less likely south of I-4.

Friday we'll see increasing clouds and even the chance for showers. Most will not see much rain on Friday but the clouds will keep things cooler with highs only in the 70s. The clouds are part of a frontal system that will move through the area late on Friday.

Expect dry, sunny and cooler weather behind the front for the weekend. Mornings will start in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday morning and highs will only warm to near 70 during the afternoon.

Even colder weather is likely early next week with highs only in the 60s and low down into the 30s and 40s!

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!