Forecast: Beautiful fall day

Fall weather is here!

You'll need a jacket or sweatshirt this morning with temperatures starting the in 50s in every town across central Florida. Some typical cold spots will even fall into the upper 40s! Brrrrrrrr!

This is Florida however so you won't have to wait long for the temperatures to warm up fast today. We'll quickly warm through the 60s this morning and reach the low 70s by midday today. Eventually highs will warm into the mid 70s.

The first fall front doesn't typically last long. After another cool start in the 50s and low 60s Friday, we'll see highs climb right back up to the low 80s on Friday afternoon.

That's it for the first taste of fall! The weekend will feature more typical October conditions with mornings starting in the 60s and highs in the low and mid-80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.