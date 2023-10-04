Forecast: Areas of haze continue

Though skies will be mostly clear today, areas of haze caused by smoke are likely through the afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the upper 80s during the afternoon. A brief shower is possible east of I-75 during the afternoon. One or two of these may work their way west of I-75 late in the day.
Posted at 4:32 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 04:58:41-04
