Forecast: Another stormy day Friday

More storms Friday
Posted at 7:04 PM, Aug 17, 2023
Stormy weather continues Friday with a stalled front in the Panhandle working to help bring in scattered showers and storms from the Gulf. Rain chances continue over the weekend as a tropical disturbances moves across the Peninsula. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s in between the scattered storms.

