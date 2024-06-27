We'll see another day of morning coastal showers and storms as our west wind pattern continues. By Sunday, we'll begin to transition back to a more typical east wind pattern, and that will bring back those more widespread, stonger storms to the beaches next week.
Forecast: Another round of AM coastal storms
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jun 27, 2024
