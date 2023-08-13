Another day with dangerous heat and humidity as highs soar to record levels and heat indicies top 113°. A few pop up storms are expected as well. Stay cool and stay safe if you have to be out in the heat today for an extended period of time.
Forecast: Another Excessive Heat Warning today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 07:04:15-04
