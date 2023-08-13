Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Another Excessive Heat Warning today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Excessive heat warning today
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 07:04:15-04

Another day with dangerous heat and humidity as highs soar to record levels and heat indicies top 113°. A few pop up storms are expected as well. Stay cool and stay safe if you have to be out in the heat today for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo