Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: A few showers possible Friday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Showers return for some Friday
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 19:00:36-05

Expect a weak front to deliver a few showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees the rain as coverage will only reach 30-40%. After a beautiful weekend to kick off spring break, we'll see another round of showers and storms Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo