Expect a weak front to deliver a few showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees the rain as coverage will only reach 30-40%. After a beautiful weekend to kick off spring break, we'll see another round of showers and storms Monday.
Forecast: A few showers possible Friday
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 09, 2023
