Mostly sunny to start today. Temperatures will start in the 70s early and then climb into the 90s during the afternoon. A few sct'd showers and storms are possible with the sea breeze later today with the highest coverage closer to the coast at about 30-40%.
Forecast: A few PM showers possible today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 03, 2024
