Forecast: A cool and dry start

A cool and dry start on Saturday morning with lows in the mid 40s to the north to mid 50s around Tampa and inland. Sun and clouds for the first half of the day make way for a few showers in the second half after making it to highs near 70. The chance for rain increases after sunset and overnight, coming to an end early Sunday.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 19:07:51-05
