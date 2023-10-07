A cold front arrives this afternoon and will bring a slight shower and storm chance with it, but more importantly, a nice drop in temps and humidity for Sunday. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. Tomorrow, we'll see highs in the lower 80s. Monday morning, widespread 50s and 60s are expected. Enjoy!
Forecast: A cold front arrives this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 07:34:25-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.