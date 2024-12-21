Forecast: A chilly Saturday ahead

TAMPA — Good morning Tampa Bay! It is Saturday and we are Florida cold on the first day of astronomical winter. Most of us sit in the 40s and 50s. Sunny skies settle back in and highs struggle to near 60. Tomorrow high pressure heads back in control, keeping us nice, dry and warm. Highs approach near 70 degrees. The rest of the week warmer air filters back in with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity returns as well. More clouds on Christmas Day and maybe (and I'm talking maybe a few of us inland see a sprinkle. Skies look to dry towards the end of next week.

I hope you all have a great day!