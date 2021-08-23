Watch
2 water spouts reported with batch of storms in Pinellas County

Sarah Tucker
"As seen from our dock in Seminole, around 8 am two water spouts over North Redington Beach," Sarah Tucker.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:05:22-04

Residents in Pinellas County reported seeing two water spouts on Monday morning as a batch of storms moved through the area.

Water spout seen over Redington Beach on Monday morning

The isolated storms moved through Pinellas County early on Monday morning into Madeira Beach.

"It does happen here when we get this onshore flow of showers and storms this time of year," Meteorologist Shay Ryan said. "We do sometimes get those water spouts that quickly spin up. But, it's also very unique to see two of them at the same time."

