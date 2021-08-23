2 water spouts reported with batch of storms in Pinellas County

Residents in Pinellas County reported seeing two water spouts on Monday morning as a batch of storms moved through the area.

Lauren Elgar Water spout seen over Redington Beach on Monday morning

The isolated storms moved through Pinellas County early on Monday morning into Madeira Beach.

"It does happen here when we get this onshore flow of showers and storms this time of year," Meteorologist Shay Ryan said. "We do sometimes get those water spouts that quickly spin up. But, it's also very unique to see two of them at the same time."

